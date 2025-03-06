Insider Sale: Sr. VP of $APD Sells 589 Shares

Walter L. Nelson, the Sr. VP of $APD, sold 589 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $181,706. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 45.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 719 shares of this class of $APD stock.

$APD Insider Trading Activity

$APD insiders have traded $APD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IVO BOLS (President, Europe & Africa) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $5,648,760

SEAN D MAJOR (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,419,570

MELISSA N. SCHAEFFER (Exec Vice President and CFO) sold 3,233 shares for an estimated $993,565

VICTORIA BRIFO (Exec VP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,362 shares for an estimated $745,966

BRIAN GALOVICH (Exec VP, CIO) sold 2,089 shares for an estimated $659,685

FRANCESCO MAIONE (President, Americas) sold 2,016 shares for an estimated $616,896

AHMED HABABOU (President, Middle East & India) sold 1,608 shares for an estimated $495,215

KURT LEFEVERE (President, Asia) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $474,255

WILBUR MOK (President, Equip. Businesses) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $410,644

WALTER L. NELSON (Sr. VP, Glob Helium & Rare Gas) sold 589 shares for an estimated $181,706

