Insider Sale: SR. VP of $ANIP Sells 400 Shares

Meredith Cook, the SR. VP of $ANIP, sold 400 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $25,332. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 80,545 shares of this class of $ANIP stock.

$ANIP Insider Trading Activity

$ANIP insiders have traded $ANIP stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKHIL LALWANI (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,481 shares for an estimated $1,941,442 .

. STEPHEN P. CAREY (SVP & CFO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $418,425

CHRISTOPHER MUTZ (HEAD OF RARE DISEASE) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $375,050

ORI GUTWERG (SVP, GENERICS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,384 shares for an estimated $323,049 .

. KRISTA DAVIS (SVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $181,060 .

. MEREDITH COOK (SR. VP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $128,618.

$ANIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $ANIP stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ANIP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANIP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Raymond James issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 09/17/2024

$ANIP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANIP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ANIP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $86.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Gary Nachman from Raymond James set a target price of $83.0 on 09/18/2024

