Insider Sale: SR. VP of $ANIP Sells 400 Shares

Meredith Cook, the SR. VP of $ANIP, sold 400 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $25,332. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 80,545 shares of this class of $ANIP stock.
$ANIP Insider Trading Activity
$ANIP insiders have traded $ANIP stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NIKHIL LALWANI (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,481 shares for an estimated $1,941,442.
- STEPHEN P. CAREY (SVP & CFO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $418,425
- CHRISTOPHER MUTZ (HEAD OF RARE DISEASE) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $375,050
- ORI GUTWERG (SVP, GENERICS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,384 shares for an estimated $323,049.
- KRISTA DAVIS (SVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $181,060.
- MEREDITH COOK (SR. VP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $128,618.
$ANIP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $ANIP stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 566,516 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,317,004
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 473,097 shares (+89.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,152,802
- UBS GROUP AG added 308,322 shares (+107.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,044,040
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 286,785 shares (-51.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,853,474
- ABRDN PLC added 237,965 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,154,705
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 174,751 shares (-43.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,660,235
- SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 160,051 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,847,619
$ANIP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANIP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
- Raymond James issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 09/17/2024
$ANIP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANIP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ANIP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $86.0 on 03/05/2025
- Gary Nachman from Raymond James set a target price of $83.0 on 09/18/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.