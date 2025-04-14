Insider Sale: SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CFO of $XNCR Sells 3,750 Shares

Bart Jan Cornelissen, the SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CFO of $XNCR, sold 3,750 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $30,232. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,348 shares of this class of $XNCR stock.

$XNCR Insider Trading Activity

$XNCR insiders have traded $XNCR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN R DESJARLAIS (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,381 shares for an estimated $1,744,489 .

. BASSIL I DAHIYAT (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 72,360 shares for an estimated $1,535,285 .

. ALAN BRUCE MONTGOMERY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,722 shares for an estimated $397,930 .

. CELIA ECKERT (SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 5,740 shares for an estimated $78,047

NANCY VALENTE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 2,565 shares for an estimated $34,876

BART JAN CORNELISSEN (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $30,232

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $XNCR stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.