Insider Sale: Sr. Vice President of $CDNS Sells 6,839 Shares

CHIN-CHI TENG, the Sr. Vice President of $CDNS, sold 6,839 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $2,079,781. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 97,070 shares of this class of $CDNS stock.

$CDNS Insider Trading Activity

$CDNS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,071 shares for an estimated $30,676,738 .

. CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 51,018 shares for an estimated $15,131,961 .

. JOHN M WALL (Sr. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,249 shares for an estimated $3,971,003 .

. VINCENTELLI ALBERTO SANGIOVANNI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,701,495 .

. PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,117,792 .

. PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) sold 3,171 shares for an estimated $969,628

KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,872 shares for an estimated $520,892.

$CDNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 614 institutional investors add shares of $CDNS stock to their portfolio, and 656 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

