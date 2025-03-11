Insider Sale: Sr. Vice President of $AZO Sells 1,575 Shares

Dennis W. LeRiche, the Sr. Vice President of $AZO, sold 1,575 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $5,670,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 79.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 416 shares of this class of $AZO stock.

$AZO Insider Trading Activity

$AZO insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM C III RHODES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $87,089,599 .

. DENNIS W. LERICHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,575 shares for an estimated $5,670,000

JOHN SCOTT MURPHY (Vice President, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,580 shares for an estimated $4,910,149 .

. BAILEY L. CHILDRESS (SVP, Merchandising Support) sold 160 shares for an estimated $568,000

$AZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 492 institutional investors add shares of $AZO stock to their portfolio, and 532 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AZO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 01/17.

