Insider Sale: Sr MD & Chief HR Officer of $CME Sells 3,984 Shares

Hilda Harris Piell, the Sr MD & Chief HR Officer of $CME, sold 3,984 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $997,852. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,046 shares of this class of $CME stock.

$CME Insider Trading Activity

$CME insiders have traded $CME stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE WINKLER (Sr MD Chief Commercial Officer) sold 11,592 shares for an estimated $2,888,378

BRYAN T DURKIN sold 7,593 shares for an estimated $1,629,381

KEN VROMAN (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $1,266,500

SUNIL CUTINHO (Chief Information Officer) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,019,878

WILLIAM R SHEPARD has made 6 purchases buying 1,997 shares for an estimated $454,025 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY FRANCIS MCCOURT (Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX) sold 1,374 shares for an estimated $312,056

TIMOTHY S. BITSBERGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $226,957 .

. ELIZABETH A COOK sold 750 shares for an estimated $169,751

LYNNE FITZPATRICK (Sr MD Chief Financial Officer) sold 754 shares for an estimated $163,610

MARTIN J GEPSMAN sold 400 shares for an estimated $89,168

$CME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 697 institutional investors add shares of $CME stock to their portfolio, and 650 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CME Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

