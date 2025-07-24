Insider Sale: Sr. Executive Vice President of $MTB Sells 1,937 Shares

Peter D'Arcy, the Sr. Executive Vice President of $MTB, sold 1,937 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $381,912. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,843 shares of this class of $MTB stock.

$MTB Insider Trading Activity

$MTB insiders have traded $MTB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E JR SADLER sold 6,700 shares for an estimated $1,229,587

PETER D'ARCY (Sr. Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,461 shares for an estimated $485,569 .

. CHRISTOPHER E KAY (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 1,738 shares for an estimated $299,527

RICHARD H. JR. LEDGETT sold 1,277 shares for an estimated $252,177

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 465 institutional investors add shares of $MTB stock to their portfolio, and 472 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MTB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTB in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MTB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MTB forecast page.

$MTB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTB recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $MTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $185.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $207.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $212.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $215.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $225.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $200.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $220.0 on 04/15/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.