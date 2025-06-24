Insider Sale: Sr EVP of $RDN Sells 20,000 Shares

Edward J Hoffman, the Sr EVP of $RDN, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $720,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 161,586 shares of this class of $RDN stock.
$RDN Insider Trading Activity
$RDN insiders have traded $RDN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD G THORNBERRY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,300,396.
- EDWARD J HOFFMAN (Sr EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,747,200.
- ERIC RAY (Sr EVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $998,999
- HOWARD BERNARD CULANG sold 8,773 shares for an estimated $292,755
- NOEL JOSEPH SPIEGEL sold 5,105 shares for an estimated $171,834
- GREGORY SERIO sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $133,873
- LISA MUMFORD sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $83,612
$RDN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $RDN stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 8,428,673 shares (-78.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $278,736,216
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,299,167 shares (+11446.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,963,452
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,114,139 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,844,576
- VEST FINANCIAL, LLC removed 995,112 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,908,353
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 861,001 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,473,303
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. removed 856,048 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,309,507
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 824,972 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,281,824
