Insider Sale: Sr. EVP of $FFIC Sells 6,800 Shares

THOMAS BUONAIUTO, the Sr. EVP of $FFIC, sold 6,800 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $87,856. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,336 shares of this class of $FFIC stock.

$FFIC Insider Trading Activity

$FFIC insiders have traded $FFIC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAM SANG KI HAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $154,700

ASTRID BURROWES (EVP/CAO) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $129,520

THOMAS BUONAIUTO (Sr. EVP) has made 1 purchase buying 1,311 shares for an estimated $19,992 and 1 sale selling 6,800 shares for an estimated $87,856

MICHAEL BINGOLD (Sr. EVP) has made 1 purchase buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $15,250 and 1 sale selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $74,577

DOUGLAS J MCCLINTOCK (SEVP) purchased 3,278 shares for an estimated $49,989

SUSAN CULLEN (SEVP) purchased 2,623 shares for an estimated $40,000

JOHN R BURAN (President & CEO) purchased 2,295 shares for an estimated $34,998

FRANCIS W KORZEKWINSKI (SEVP) purchased 2,295 shares for an estimated $34,998

THERESA KELLY (EVP) purchased 1,311 shares for an estimated $19,992

MICHAEL A AZARIAN purchased 1,180 shares for an estimated $17,995

MARIA A GRASSO (SEVP) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $15,250

$FFIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $FFIC stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

