Insider Sale: Sr. EVP of $FFIC Sells 6,800 Shares

THOMAS BUONAIUTO, the Sr. EVP of $FFIC, sold 6,800 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $87,856. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,336 shares of this class of $FFIC stock.
$FFIC Insider Trading Activity
$FFIC insiders have traded $FFIC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAM SANG KI HAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $154,700
- ASTRID BURROWES (EVP/CAO) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $129,520
- THOMAS BUONAIUTO (Sr. EVP) has made 1 purchase buying 1,311 shares for an estimated $19,992 and 1 sale selling 6,800 shares for an estimated $87,856.
- MICHAEL BINGOLD (Sr. EVP) has made 1 purchase buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $15,250 and 1 sale selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $74,577.
- DOUGLAS J MCCLINTOCK (SEVP) purchased 3,278 shares for an estimated $49,989
- SUSAN CULLEN (SEVP) purchased 2,623 shares for an estimated $40,000
- JOHN R BURAN (President & CEO) purchased 2,295 shares for an estimated $34,998
- FRANCIS W KORZEKWINSKI (SEVP) purchased 2,295 shares for an estimated $34,998
- THERESA KELLY (EVP) purchased 1,311 shares for an estimated $19,992
- MICHAEL A AZARIAN purchased 1,180 shares for an estimated $17,995
- MARIA A GRASSO (SEVP) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $15,250
$FFIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $FFIC stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 499,821 shares (+153.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,137,443
- PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP added 475,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,783,000
- MENDON CAPITAL ADVISORS CORP added 350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,998,000
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 321,271 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,587,749
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC added 315,015 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,498,414
- CURI RMB CAPITAL, LLC added 312,248 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,458,901
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 291,749 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,166,175
