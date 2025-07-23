Insider Sale: Sr. EVP & Chief Marketing Off. of $KSS Sells 16,500 Shares

Christie Raymond, the Sr. EVP & Chief Marketing Off. of $KSS, sold 16,500 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $318,450. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 238,349 shares of this class of $KSS stock.

$KSS Insider Trading Activity

$KSS insiders have traded $KSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTIE RAYMOND (Sr. EVP & Chief Marketing Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $518,450.

$KSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $KSS stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KSS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KSS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 6 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/30/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/02/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 03/12/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/12/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/12/2025

$KSS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KSS recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $KSS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Altschwager from Baird set a target price of $9.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $9.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $8.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $4.5 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Michael Binetti from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $8.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $8.0 on 03/17/2025

