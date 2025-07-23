Insider Sale: SEVP Sr Strategic Executive of $FHN Sells 832 Shares

DAVID T POPWELL, the SEVP Sr Strategic Executive of $FHN, sold 832 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $18,478. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 553,407 shares of this class of $FHN stock.

$FHN Insider Trading Activity

$FHN insiders have traded $FHN stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FHN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D BRYAN JORDAN (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 109,980 shares for an estimated $2,323,651 .

. DAVID T POPWELL (SEVP Sr Strategic Executive) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,010 shares for an estimated $843,864 .

. TAMMY LOCASCIO (SEVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,285 shares for an estimated $228,813.

$FHN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $FHN stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FHN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FHN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/08/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

$FHN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FHN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FHN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ebrahim Poonawala from B of A Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ben Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $25.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $24.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $22.5 on 07/01/2025

