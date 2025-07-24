Insider Sale: SEVP & General Counsel of $BK Sells 20,000 Shares

J Kevin McCarthy, the SEVP & General Counsel of $BK, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $1,969,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 35,114 shares of this class of $BK stock.

$BK Insider Trading Activity

$BK insiders have traded $BK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE KEATING (Sr. Exec. Vice President) sold 65,473 shares for an estimated $5,061,687

J KEVIN MCCARTHY (SEVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,339,900 .

. KURTIS R. KURIMSKY (Corporate Controller) sold 5,641 shares for an estimated $437,205

$BK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 645 institutional investors add shares of $BK stock to their portfolio, and 665 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/15, 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales.

$BK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

$BK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BK recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $101.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $113.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $100.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $90.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $85.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $90.0 on 03/17/2025

