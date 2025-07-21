Insider Sale: SEVP of $FHN Sells 3,179 Shares

Tammy LoCascio, the SEVP of $FHN, sold 3,179 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $70,732. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 344,172 shares of this class of $FHN stock.
$FHN Insider Trading Activity
$FHN insiders have traded $FHN stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FHN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- D BRYAN JORDAN (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 109,980 shares for an estimated $2,323,651.
- TAMMY LOCASCIO (SEVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,285 shares for an estimated $228,813.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FHN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $FHN stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 8,939,574 shares (+276.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,606,527
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 5,138,211 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,784,057
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,784,218 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,909,513
- STATE STREET CORP removed 4,678,657 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,859,518
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 4,555,055 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,459,168
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 4,392,405 shares (+53.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,300,505
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 3,180,786 shares (+146.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,770,864
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$FHN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FHN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/08/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FHN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FHN forecast page.
$FHN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FHN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FHN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ben Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $25.0 on 07/17/2025
- Ebrahim Poonawala from B of A Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 07/17/2025
- John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.0 on 07/10/2025
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 07/08/2025
- Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $24.0 on 07/08/2025
- Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $22.5 on 07/01/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.