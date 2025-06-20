Insider Sale: SEVP & CIO of $SCSC Sells 6,738 Shares

Rachel Hayden, the SEVP & CIO of $SCSC, sold 6,738 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $278,077. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 33.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,174 shares of this class of $SCSC stock.

$SCSC Insider Trading Activity

$SCSC insiders have traded $SCSC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L BAUR (CEO & Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,348,683 .

. RACHEL HAYDEN (SEVP & CIO) sold 6,738 shares for an estimated $278,077

STEPHEN JONES (SEVP & CFO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $72,280

$SCSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $SCSC stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

