Insider Sale: Senior VP of $TRMB Sells 1,476 Shares

MARK DAVID SCHWARTZ, the Senior VP of $TRMB, sold 1,476 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $115,128. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,405 shares of this class of $TRMB stock.

$TRMB Insider Trading Activity

$TRMB insiders have traded $TRMB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT G PAINTER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,080,000 .

. KAIGHAM GABRIEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,514 shares for an estimated $892,626 .

. CHRISTOPHER F KEATING (Sr. VP Transportation) sold 5,709 shares for an estimated $411,036

RONALD BISIO (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $296,625 .

. JENNIFER ALLISON (Corporate VP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,571 shares for an estimated $266,934 .

. PETER LARGE (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $204,314 .

. JAMES CALVIN DALTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,837 shares for an estimated $203,814 .

. MARK DAVID SCHWARTZ (Senior VP, AECO) sold 1,476 shares for an estimated $115,128

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TRMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of $TRMB stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TRMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TRMB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 02/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TRMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRMB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TRMB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRMB forecast page.

$TRMB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRMB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TRMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $88.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $84.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $90.0 on 02/20/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.