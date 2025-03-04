Insider Sale: Senior VP of $MDGL Sells 175 Shares

Robert E. Waltermire, the Senior VP of $MDGL, sold 175 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $59,771. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,728 shares of this class of $MDGL stock.

$MDGL Insider Trading Activity

$MDGL insiders have traded $MDGL stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD S LEVY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,254,703 .

. FRED B CRAVES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $2,326,149 .

. WILLIAM JOHN SIBOLD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,947 shares for an estimated $2,082,510 .

. REBECCA TAUB (Pres., R&D, and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,337 shares for an estimated $679,025 .

. ROBERT E. WALTERMIRE (Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,772 shares for an estimated $573,864 .

. CAROLE HUNTSMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,035 shares for an estimated $334,369 .

. SHANNON T KELLEY (General Counsel) sold 277 shares for an estimated $75,734

$MDGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $MDGL stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

