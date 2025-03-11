Insider Sale: Senior VP & Interim CFO of $KR Sells 9,922 Shares

Todd A Foley, the Senior VP & Interim CFO of $KR, sold 9,922 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $661,102. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,861 shares of this class of $KR stock.

$KR Insider Trading Activity

$KR insiders have traded $KR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAEL COSSET (Senior Vice President and CIO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 165,149 shares for an estimated $10,764,029 .

. STUART AITKEN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 132,627 shares for an estimated $8,379,226 .

. TODD A FOLEY (Senior VP & Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,037 shares for an estimated $2,912,559 .

. TIMOTHY A MASSA (Senior Vice President) sold 25,889 shares for an estimated $1,556,498

BRIAN W NICHOLS (Vice President & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,922 shares for an estimated $609,047 .

. VALERIE L. JABBAR (Senior Vice President) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $167,730

CARIN L FIKE (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,010 shares for an estimated $167,269.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 597 institutional investors add shares of $KR stock to their portfolio, and 580 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.