Insider Sale: Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec of $EXPD Sells 1,250 Shares

Jeffrey F Dickerman, the Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec of $EXPD, sold 1,250 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $146,923. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,296 shares of this class of $EXPD stock.

$EXPD Insider Trading Activity

$EXPD insiders have traded $EXPD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT PAUL CARLILE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $363,331

$EXPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of $EXPD stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

