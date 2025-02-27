Insider Sale: SENIOR VP AND CFO of $MCHP Sells 3,724 Shares

James Eric Bjornholt, the SENIOR VP AND CFO of $MCHP, sold 3,724 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $226,717. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 33,272 shares of this class of $MCHP stock.
$MCHP Insider Trading Activity
$MCHP insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,412 shares for an estimated $544,329.
$MCHP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 448 institutional investors add shares of $MCHP stock to their portfolio, and 784 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,237,515 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $300,371,485
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,880,202 shares (+149.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,879,584
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,661,441 shares (+2544.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,333,641
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,098,764 shares (-38.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $235,064,115
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 3,912,895 shares (+273.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,404,528
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 3,641,085 shares (+924.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,816,224
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,389,846 shares (-73.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,407,668
$MCHP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
