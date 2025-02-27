Insider Sale: SENIOR VP AND CFO of $MCHP Sells 3,724 Shares

James Eric Bjornholt, the SENIOR VP AND CFO of $MCHP, sold 3,724 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $226,717. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 33,272 shares of this class of $MCHP stock.

$MCHP Insider Trading Activity

$MCHP insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,412 shares for an estimated $544,329.

$MCHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 448 institutional investors add shares of $MCHP stock to their portfolio, and 784 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MCHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

