Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $WMB Sells 26,000 Shares

Chad A. Teply, the Senior Vice President of $WMB, sold 26,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $1,467,960. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 133,048 shares of this class of $WMB stock.
$WMB Insider Trading Activity
$WMB insiders have traded $WMB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHAD A. TEPLY (Senior Vice President) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,467,960
- TERRANCE LANE WILSON (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $621,620.
- MARY A. HAUSMAN (VP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,951 shares for an estimated $447,649.
- LARRY C LARSEN (Senior Vice President) sold 6,684 shares for an estimated $377,512
$WMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 661 institutional investors add shares of $WMB stock to their portfolio, and 731 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 8,912,443 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $482,341,415
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 7,791,039 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $421,651,030
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,982,883 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,793,627
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 5,068,738 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,320,100
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,608,089 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,389,776
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,536,374 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,508,560
- STATE STREET CORP removed 3,744,706 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,663,488
