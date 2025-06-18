Insider Sale: Senior Vice President - Utah of $SM Sells 7,726 Shares

Richard A. Jenkins, the Senior Vice President - Utah of $SM, sold 7,726 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $220,113. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,668 shares of this class of $SM stock.
$SM Insider Trading Activity
$SM insiders have traded $SM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BARTON R JR BROOKMAN purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $226,520
- RICHARD A. JENKINS (Senior Vice President - Utah) sold 7,726 shares for an estimated $220,113
- RAMIRO G PERU purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $143,600
- HERBERT S VOGEL (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $55,140 and 0 sales.
$SM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $SM stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,137,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,923,216
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,537,479 shares (+443.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,047,496
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,469,289 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,005,205
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,178,397 shares (+169.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,292,990
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 1,088,948 shares (+51.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,613,992
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,065,637 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,915,828
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND added 846,844 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,362,977
$SM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
$SM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $36.0 on 04/21/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $33.0 on 03/25/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $41.0 on 03/05/2025
