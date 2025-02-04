Insider Sale: SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of $TVTX Sells 8,951 Shares

WILLIAM E. ROTE, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of $TVTX, sold 8,951 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $177,050. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 95,719 shares of this class of $TVTX stock.

$TVTX Insider Trading Activity

$TVTX insiders have traded $TVTX stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC M DUBE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 82,552 shares for an estimated $1,476,626 .

. GARY A LYONS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $589,100 .

. SANDRA CALVIN (SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,363 shares for an estimated $564,417 .

. JEFFREY A MECKLER sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $562,324

ROY D. BAYNES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $320,000

ELIZABETH E REED (SVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,775 shares for an estimated $275,013 .

. WILLIAM E. ROTE (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,775 shares for an estimated $275,013 .

. JULA INRIG (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,654 shares for an estimated $187,915 .

. PETER HEERMA (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,941 shares for an estimated $159,182 .

. CHRISTOPHER R. CLINE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,061 shares for an estimated $154,419.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TVTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $TVTX stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.