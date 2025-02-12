Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $STLD Sells 23,649 Shares

Glenn Pushis, the Senior Vice President of $STLD, sold 23,649 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $3,184,810. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 122,140 shares of this class of $STLD stock.

$STLD Insider Trading Activity

$STLD insiders have traded $STLD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN PUSHIS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,590 shares for an estimated $5,572,636 .

. JAMES STANLEY ANDERSON (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,295,450 .

. MIGUEL ALVAREZ (Senior Vice President) sold 6,650 shares for an estimated $950,950

RICHARD A POINSATTE (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,800 shares for an estimated $490,494 .

. CHAD BICKFORD (Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,720

$STLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of $STLD stock to their portfolio, and 418 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

