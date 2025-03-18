Insider Sale: SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT SALES of $ARLP Sells 50,000 Shares

Timothy J Whelan, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT SALES of $ARLP, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $1,256,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 34.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 93,850 shares of this class of $ARLP stock.

$ARLP Insider Trading Activity

$ARLP insiders have traded $ARLP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY J WHELAN (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT SALES) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,599,700.

$ARLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $ARLP stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARLP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ARLP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/14, 11/14 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 12/06.

