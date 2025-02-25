News & Insights

Stocks
RUSHA

Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $RUSHA Sells 11,250 Shares

February 25, 2025 — 07:02 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Jody Pollard, the Senior Vice President of $RUSHA, sold 11,250 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $634,890. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 78.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,117 shares of this class of $RUSHA stock.

$RUSHA Insider Trading Activity

$RUSHA insiders have traded $RUSHA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUSHA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM M RUSTY RUSH (CEO, President and COB) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 117,500 shares for an estimated $7,517,309.
  • STEVEN L KELLER (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 58,500 shares for an estimated $3,649,563.
  • JODY POLLARD (Senior Vice President) sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $634,890
  • MICHAEL MCROBERTS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $234,080

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RUSHA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $RUSHA stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RUSHA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.