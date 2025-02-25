Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $RUSHA Sells 11,250 Shares

Jody Pollard, the Senior Vice President of $RUSHA, sold 11,250 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $634,890. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 78.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,117 shares of this class of $RUSHA stock.
$RUSHA Insider Trading Activity
$RUSHA insiders have traded $RUSHA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUSHA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM M RUSTY RUSH (CEO, President and COB) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 117,500 shares for an estimated $7,517,309.
- STEVEN L KELLER (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 58,500 shares for an estimated $3,649,563.
- JODY POLLARD (Senior Vice President) sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $634,890
- MICHAEL MCROBERTS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $234,080
$RUSHA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $RUSHA stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,041,668 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,072,989
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 475,384 shares (+1398.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,046,289
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 410,958 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,516,388
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 328,711 shares (+5379.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,010,075
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 307,807 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,864,745
- FORAGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 288,267 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,794,148
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 229,279 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,112,809
