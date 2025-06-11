Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $PROV Sells 1,940 Shares

Gwendolyn Wertz, the Senior Vice President of $PROV, sold 1,940 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $29,876. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,337 shares of this class of $PROV stock.

$PROV Insider Trading Activity

$PROV insiders have traded $PROV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PROV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $PROV stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

