Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $PROV Sells 1,940 Shares

Gwendolyn Wertz, the Senior Vice President of $PROV, sold 1,940 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $29,876. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,337 shares of this class of $PROV stock.
$PROV Insider Trading Activity
$PROV insiders have traded $PROV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GWENDOLYN WERTZ (Senior Vice President) sold 1,940 shares for an estimated $29,876
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PROV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $PROV stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 8,397 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,512
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 7,600 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,884
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 5,547 shares (-2.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,930
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 4,777 shares (-1.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,696
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 2,739 shares (+1.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,962
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,587 shares (-0.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,744
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,508 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,591
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.