Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $PCRX Sells 5,578 Shares

LAUREN RIKER, the Senior Vice President of $PCRX, sold 5,578 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $146,199. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 59,564 shares of this class of $PCRX stock.

$PCRX Insider Trading Activity

$PCRX insiders have traded $PCRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTEN WILLIAMS (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 14,376 shares for an estimated $377,226

LAUREN RIKER (Senior Vice President, Finance) sold 5,578 shares for an estimated $146,208

JONATHAN SLONIN (Chief Medical Officer) sold 879 shares for an estimated $16,173

DARYL GAUGLER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $9,880

$PCRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $PCRX stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

