Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $PCRX Sells 5,578 Shares

LAUREN RIKER, the Senior Vice President of $PCRX, sold 5,578 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $146,199. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 59,564 shares of this class of $PCRX stock.
$PCRX Insider Trading Activity
$PCRX insiders have traded $PCRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KRISTEN WILLIAMS (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 14,376 shares for an estimated $377,226
- LAUREN RIKER (Senior Vice President, Finance) sold 5,578 shares for an estimated $146,208
- JONATHAN SLONIN (Chief Medical Officer) sold 879 shares for an estimated $16,173
- DARYL GAUGLER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $9,880
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PCRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $PCRX stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,661,169 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,130,049
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,308,086 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,505,937
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,282,548 shares (+2700.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,871,317
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,139,887 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,326,191
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,131,239 shares (+260.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,111,289
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,075,673 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,730,474
- UBS GROUP AG removed 952,957 shares (-69.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,680,981
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.