Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $PBHC Sells 2,353 Shares

William D O'Brien, the Senior Vice President of $PBHC, sold 2,353 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $40,330. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,865 shares of this class of $PBHC stock.

$PBHC Insider Trading Activity

$PBHC insiders have traded $PBHC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC ALLYN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,183 shares for an estimated $154,762 .

. DANIEL R PHILLIPS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 6,055 shares for an estimated $94,469 .

. WILLIAM D O'BRIEN (Senior Vice President) sold 2,353 shares for an estimated $40,330

$PBHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $PBHC stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

