Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $LRCX Sells 74,320 Shares

Seshasayee Varadarajan, the Senior Vice President of $LRCX, sold 74,320 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $6,688,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 179,084 shares of this class of $LRCX stock.
$LRCX Insider Trading Activity
$LRCX insiders have traded $LRCX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SESHASAYEE VARADARAJAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,080 shares for an estimated $9,907,200.
- CHRISTINA CORREIA (CVP , Chief Accounting Officer) sold 647 shares for an estimated $528,928
- BETHANY MAYER sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $124,757
$LRCX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $LRCX stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 18,133,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,479,826,426
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,381,450 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,782,133
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 1,035,052 shares (+341.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,761,805
- CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC removed 873,000 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,056,790
- COLONY GROUP, LLC removed 784,620 shares (-74.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,031,268
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS removed 673,402 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,639,826
- DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE removed 556,236 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,176,926
$LRCX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LRCX stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $50,000 on 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/16.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 12/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/25, 10/04, 09/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 10/22, 10/17, 09/23.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 08/26.
