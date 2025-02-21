Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $LRCX Sells 74,320 Shares

Seshasayee Varadarajan, the Senior Vice President of $LRCX, sold 74,320 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $6,688,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 179,084 shares of this class of $LRCX stock.

$LRCX Insider Trading Activity

$LRCX insiders have traded $LRCX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SESHASAYEE VARADARAJAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,080 shares for an estimated $9,907,200 .

. CHRISTINA CORREIA (CVP , Chief Accounting Officer) sold 647 shares for an estimated $528,928

BETHANY MAYER sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $124,757

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LRCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $LRCX stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LRCX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LRCX stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.