Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $LKFN Sells 550 Shares

Donald Robinson-Gay, the Senior Vice President of $LKFN, sold 550 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $36,435. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,974 shares of this class of $LKFN stock.
$LKFN Insider Trading Activity
$LKFN insiders have traded $LKFN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M FINDLAY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,082 shares for an estimated $1,159,983.
- ERIC H OTTINGER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $294,000.
- STEPHANIE R LENISKI (Senior Vice President) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $292,680
- ROBERT E JR BARTELS purchased 802 shares for an estimated $58,000
- JAMES RICKARD DONOVAN (SVP, General Counsel) sold 800 shares for an estimated $52,338
- DONALD ROBINSON-GAY (Senior Vice President) sold 550 shares for an estimated $36,435
- BROK A LAHRMAN (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 150 shares for an estimated $11,325
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LKFN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $LKFN stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP removed 337,721 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,992,391
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 288,314 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,824,470
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 166,273 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,432,931
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 153,574 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,559,748
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 138,995 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,557,296
- STATE STREET CORP added 113,120 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,778,131
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 107,765 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,409,921
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.