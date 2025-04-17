Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $KR Sells 31,271 Shares

Valerie L. Jabbar, the Senior Vice President of $KR, sold 31,271 shares of the company on 04-16-2025 for an estimated $2,160,281. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 27.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 82,684 shares of this class of $KR stock.

$KR Insider Trading Activity

$KR insiders have traded $KR stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAEL COSSET (Senior Vice President and CIO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 193,344 shares for an estimated $12,625,852 .

. STUART AITKEN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 132,627 shares for an estimated $8,379,226 .

. MARY ELLEN ADCOCK (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,936 shares for an estimated $6,899,990 .

. TIMOTHY A MASSA (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,443 shares for an estimated $3,523,758 .

. TODD A FOLEY (Senior VP & Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,037 shares for an estimated $2,912,559 .

. VALERIE L. JABBAR (Senior Vice President) sold 31,271 shares for an estimated $2,160,281

CHRISTINE S WHEATLEY (Executive Vice President) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,083,200

GABRIEL ARREAGA (Senior Vice President) sold 15,959 shares for an estimated $1,047,421

KENNETH C KIMBALL (Senior Vice President) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $719,081

CARIN L FIKE (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,033 shares for an estimated $691,115 .

. BRIAN W NICHOLS (Vice President & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,741 shares for an estimated $181,656.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 587 institutional investors add shares of $KR stock to their portfolio, and 523 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 02/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$KR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KR forecast page.

$KR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $73.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $73.0 on 12/03/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.