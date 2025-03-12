Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $GD Sells 2,822 Shares

Marguerite Amy Gilliland, the Senior Vice President of $GD, sold 2,822 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $768,741. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 45,192 shares of this class of $GD stock.

$GD Insider Trading Activity

$GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) sold 32,695 shares for an estimated $8,614,609

MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901 .

. CHRISTOPHER J BRADY (Vice President) sold 5,540 shares for an estimated $1,556,252

LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204

PETER A WALL sold 1,320 shares for an estimated $406,626

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 742 institutional investors add shares of $GD stock to their portfolio, and 930 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE sold up to $15,000 on 02/20.

on 02/20. REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

on 01/07. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 09/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 12/16.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.