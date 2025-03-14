Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $DGICA Sells 5,537 Shares

DAVID WAYNE SPONIC, the Senior Vice President of $DGICA, sold 5,537 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $100,584. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 73.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,006 shares of this class of $DGICA stock.

$DGICA Insider Trading Activity

$DGICA insiders have traded $DGICA stock on the open market 103 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 52 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGICA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MUTUAL INSURANCE CO DONEGAL has made 51 purchases buying 968,453 shares for an estimated $15,894,686 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SANJAY PANDEY (Sr. VP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $1,583,056 .

. KEVIN GERARD BURKE (President & Chief Exec Officer) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,500,480

JEFFREY DEAN MILLER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $1,417,120

DANIEL J WAGNER (Sr. VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,209,240 .

. WILLIAM ALBERT FOLMAR (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 66,000 shares for an estimated $1,092,438 .

. CHRISTINA MARIE HOFFMAN (Sr. VP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $1,070,886 .

. VINCENT ANTHONY VIOZZI (Sr. VP & Chief Inv Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,775 shares for an estimated $873,261 .

. DAVID WAYNE SPONIC (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,000 shares for an estimated $561,499 .

. WILLIAM DANIEL DELAMATER (EVP & Chief Oper Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,000 shares for an estimated $534,045 .

. KRISTI SPENCER ALTSHULER (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,761 shares for an estimated $405,080 .

. NOLAND RONE JR DEAS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,333 shares for an estimated $268,183 .

. DENNIS JOSEPH BIXENMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $204,670 .

. SEWELL TREZEVANT JR MOORE sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $202,310

JON MARSHALL MAHAN sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $201,866

DAVID BENJAMIN BAWEL (SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $139,464

BARRY C HUBER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $112,169 .

. JACK LEE HESS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $77,975

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DGICA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $DGICA stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.