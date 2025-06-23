Insider Sale: Senior Vice President & CIO of $AZO Sells 550 Shares

K. Michelle Borninkhof, the Senior Vice President & CIO of $AZO, sold 550 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $1,977,690. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 57.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 406 shares of this class of $AZO stock.
$AZO Insider Trading Activity
$AZO insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM C III RHODES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 27,500 shares for an estimated $101,995,724.
- DOMINGO HURTADO (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $17,568,000
- RICHARD CRAIG SMITH (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $10,288,500
- JAMERE JACKSON (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,612 shares for an estimated $9,737,671.
- PHILIP B. DANIELE (President & CEO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $7,600,020
- ERIC S. GOULD (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $5,700,000
- DENNIS W. LERICHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,575 shares for an estimated $5,670,000
- K. MICHELLE BORNINKHOF (Senior Vice President & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 885 shares for an estimated $3,179,425.
- BAILEY L. CHILDRESS (SVP, Merchandising Support) sold 160 shares for an estimated $568,000
$AZO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 534 institutional investors add shares of $AZO stock to their portfolio, and 612 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 419,333 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,598,824,475
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 147,292 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $561,591,991
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 89,187 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,050,409
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 82,332 shares (+435.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $313,913,802
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP removed 78,255 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $298,369,098
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 66,934 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $255,204,616
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 62,168 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,032,907
$AZO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 01/17.
$AZO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
$AZO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZO recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $AZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3900.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a target price of $4135.0 on 06/02/2025
- Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $3995.0 on 05/23/2025
- Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3811.0 on 05/23/2025
- Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $4192.0 on 05/23/2025
- Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4200.0 on 05/23/2025
- Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $3950.0 on 05/19/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
