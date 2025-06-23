Stocks
Insider Sale: Senior Vice President & CIO of $AZO Sells 550 Shares

K. Michelle Borninkhof, the Senior Vice President & CIO of $AZO, sold 550 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $1,977,690. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 57.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 406 shares of this class of $AZO stock.

$AZO Insider Trading Activity

$AZO insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM C III RHODES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 27,500 shares for an estimated $101,995,724.
  • DOMINGO HURTADO (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $17,568,000
  • RICHARD CRAIG SMITH (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $10,288,500
  • JAMERE JACKSON (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,612 shares for an estimated $9,737,671.
  • PHILIP B. DANIELE (President & CEO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $7,600,020
  • ERIC S. GOULD (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $5,700,000
  • DENNIS W. LERICHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,575 shares for an estimated $5,670,000
  • K. MICHELLE BORNINKHOF (Senior Vice President & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 885 shares for an estimated $3,179,425.
  • BAILEY L. CHILDRESS (SVP, Merchandising Support) sold 160 shares for an estimated $568,000

$AZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 534 institutional investors add shares of $AZO stock to their portfolio, and 612 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AZO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AZO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
  • Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

$AZO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZO recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $AZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3900.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a target price of $4135.0 on 06/02/2025
  • Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $3995.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3811.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $4192.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4200.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $3950.0 on 05/19/2025
  • An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

