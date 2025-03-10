Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $AVA Sells 1,605 Shares

Bryan Alden Cox, the Senior Vice President of $AVA, sold 1,605 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $64,018. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,134 shares of this class of $AVA stock.
$AVA Insider Trading Activity
$AVA insiders have traded $AVA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RYAN L KRASSELT (Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $160,026
- WAYNE O MANUEL (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $120,002.
- SCOTT J KINNEY (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,298 shares for an estimated $89,054.
- DAVID J MEYER (Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $79,317
- BRYAN ALDEN COX (Senior Vice President) sold 1,605 shares for an estimated $64,018
$AVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $AVA stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 608,501 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,289,391
- DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 574,587 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,047,121
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 379,801 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,912,110
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 343,103 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,567,862
- TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. removed 333,481 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,215,409
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 327,535 shares (+3.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,997,607
- STATE STREET CORP added 294,702 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,794,934
