Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $AVA Sells 1,605 Shares

Bryan Alden Cox, the Senior Vice President of $AVA, sold 1,605 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $64,018. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,134 shares of this class of $AVA stock.

$AVA Insider Trading Activity

$AVA insiders have traded $AVA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN L KRASSELT (Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $160,026

WAYNE O MANUEL (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $120,002 .

. SCOTT J KINNEY (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,298 shares for an estimated $89,054 .

. DAVID J MEYER (Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $79,317

BRYAN ALDEN COX (Senior Vice President) sold 1,605 shares for an estimated $64,018

$AVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $AVA stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

