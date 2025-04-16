Insider Sale: Senior Vice President of $AURA Sells 897 Shares

Amy Elazzouzi, the Senior Vice President of $AURA, sold 897 shares of the company on 04-16-2025 for an estimated $4,924. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,381 shares of this class of $AURA stock.

$AURA Insider Trading Activity

$AURA insiders have traded $AURA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOS PINOS ELISABET DE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,368 shares for an estimated $678,803 .

. JULIE B FEDER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,131 shares for an estimated $302,361

JANET JILL HOPKINS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,356 shares for an estimated $130,301 .

. CONOR KILROY (See Remarks) sold 7,162 shares for an estimated $39,319

AMY ELAZZOUZI (Senior Vice President, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,855 shares for an estimated $29,423 .

. MARK PLAVSIC (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,151 shares for an estimated $16,670

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AURA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $AURA stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.