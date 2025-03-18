Insider Sale: Senior Vice President and CIO of $KR Sells 17,685 Shares

YAEL COSSET, the Senior Vice President and CIO of $KR, sold 17,685 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $1,170,632. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 139,124 shares of this class of $KR stock.

$KR Insider Trading Activity

$KR insiders have traded $KR stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAEL COSSET (Senior Vice President and CIO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 193,344 shares for an estimated $12,625,852 .

. STUART AITKEN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 132,627 shares for an estimated $8,379,226 .

. MARY ELLEN ADCOCK (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,936 shares for an estimated $6,899,990 .

. TIMOTHY A MASSA (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,443 shares for an estimated $3,523,758 .

. TODD A FOLEY (Senior VP & Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,037 shares for an estimated $2,912,559 .

. BRIAN W NICHOLS (Vice President & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,222 shares for an estimated $695,770 .

. VALERIE L. JABBAR (Senior Vice President) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $167,730

CARIN L FIKE (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,010 shares for an estimated $167,269.

$KR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 598 institutional investors add shares of $KR stock to their portfolio, and 579 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

$KR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $73.0 on 12/03/2024

