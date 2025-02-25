Insider Sale: Senior Vice President and CFO of $AMZN Sells 14,620 Shares

Brian T Olsavsky, the Senior Vice President and CFO of $AMZN, sold 14,620 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $3,262,306. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,000 shares of this class of $AMZN stock.

$AMZN Insider Trading Activity

$AMZN insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 16,354,620 shares for an estimated $3,376,943,584 .

. DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 58,607 shares for an estimated $12,644,087 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 38,930 shares for an estimated $8,235,075 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $6,418,120 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,220 shares for an estimated $6,224,354 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,784 shares for an estimated $4,160,373 .

. JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,670 shares for an estimated $4,000,369 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,624 shares for an estimated $2,724,197 .

. DANIEL P HUTTENLOCHER sold 1,237 shares for an estimated $246,237

KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 900 shares for an estimated $176,733

$AMZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,561 institutional investors add shares of $AMZN stock to their portfolio, and 2,121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMZN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.