Insider Sale: Senior Vice President and CFO of $AMZN Sells 14,620 Shares

Brian T Olsavsky, the Senior Vice President and CFO of $AMZN, sold 14,620 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $3,262,306. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,000 shares of this class of $AMZN stock.
$AMZN Insider Trading Activity
$AMZN insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 16,354,620 shares for an estimated $3,376,943,584.
- DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 58,607 shares for an estimated $12,644,087.
- DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 38,930 shares for an estimated $8,235,075.
- MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $6,418,120.
- BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,220 shares for an estimated $6,224,354.
- ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,784 shares for an estimated $4,160,373.
- JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,670 shares for an estimated $4,000,369.
- SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,624 shares for an estimated $2,724,197.
- DANIEL P HUTTENLOCHER sold 1,237 shares for an estimated $246,237
- KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 900 shares for an estimated $176,733
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMZN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,561 institutional investors add shares of $AMZN stock to their portfolio, and 2,121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 25,110,499 shares (+47.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,508,992,375
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 21,337,744 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,681,287,656
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 17,681,004 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,879,035,467
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 17,635,391 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,869,028,431
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 13,903,160 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,050,214,272
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 12,018,120 shares (+17054.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,636,655,346
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 12,000,745 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,632,843,445
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AMZN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 01/21, 01/08, 12/24, 11/20, 09/03 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/07, 10/31 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 11/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 10/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.