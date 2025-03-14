Insider Sale: Senior V. P. of $LMAT Sells 4,020 Shares

Trent G Kamke, the Senior V. P. of $LMAT, sold 4,020 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $319,947. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 72.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,544 shares of this class of $LMAT stock.
$LMAT Insider Trading Activity
$LMAT insiders have traded $LMAT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TRENT G KAMKE (Senior V. P., Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,529 shares for an estimated $525,052.
- BRIDGET A ROSS sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $380,512
- LAWRENCE J JASINSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,340 shares for an estimated $309,557.
- MARTHA SHADAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,466 shares for an estimated $151,547.
$LMAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $LMAT stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 285,517 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,307,536
- CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC removed 249,029 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,132,303
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 236,959 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,833,402
- F/M INVESTMENTS LLC removed 84,919 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,824,436
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 84,517 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,787,396
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 81,573 shares (+65.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,516,136
- DF DENT & CO INC removed 68,405 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,302,836
