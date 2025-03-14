Insider Sale: Senior V. P. of $LMAT Sells 4,020 Shares

Trent G Kamke, the Senior V. P. of $LMAT, sold 4,020 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $319,947. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 72.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,544 shares of this class of $LMAT stock.

$LMAT Insider Trading Activity

$LMAT insiders have traded $LMAT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRENT G KAMKE (Senior V. P., Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,529 shares for an estimated $525,052 .

. BRIDGET A ROSS sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $380,512

LAWRENCE J JASINSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,340 shares for an estimated $309,557 .

. MARTHA SHADAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,466 shares for an estimated $151,547.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $LMAT stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.