Insider Sale: Senior Managing Director of $BLK Sells 430 Shares

J. Richard Kushel, the Senior Managing Director of $BLK, sold 430 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $408,229. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,720 shares of this class of $BLK stock.

$BLK Insider Trading Activity

$BLK insiders have traded $BLK stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT L. GOLDSTEIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $56,485,636 .

. LAURENCE FINK (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,700 shares for an estimated $50,441,710 .

. MARK WIEDMAN (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 36,190 shares for an estimated $37,851,104 .

. J. RICHARD KUSHEL (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,430 shares for an estimated $21,234,593 .

. CHRISTOPHER J. MEADE (General Counsel and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $18,824,988.

$BLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $BLK stock to their portfolio, and 1,954 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BLK stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

