Insider Sale: Senior Executive VP of $COLB Sells 4,481 Shares

Torran B Nixon, the Senior Executive VP of $COLB, sold 4,481 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $116,461. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 104,869 shares of this class of $COLB stock.

$COLB Insider Trading Activity

$COLB insiders have traded $COLB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$COLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $COLB stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

