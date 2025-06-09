Insider Sale: Segment President of $ATR Sells 3,000 Shares

Gael Touya, the Segment President of $ATR, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $457,489. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,263 shares of this class of $ATR stock.

$ATR Insider Trading Activity

$ATR insiders have traded $ATR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHAN B. TANDA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,550,967 .

. XIANGWEI GONG (President, Asia) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,095,446

MARC PRIEUR (Segment President) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $950,044

HEDI TLILI (Segment President) sold 3,614 shares for an estimated $563,642

GAEL TOUYA (Segment President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,300 shares for an estimated $503,653 .

. SHIELA VINCZELLER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 995 shares for an estimated $151,657

$ATR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $ATR stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ATR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.