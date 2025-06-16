Insider Sale: Segment President of $ATR Sells 2,000 Shares

Marc Prieur, the Segment President of $ATR, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $305,605. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,745 shares of this class of $ATR stock.
$ATR Insider Trading Activity
$ATR insiders have traded $ATR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHAN B. TANDA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,550,967.
- MARC PRIEUR (Segment President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,255,650.
- XIANGWEI GONG (President, Asia) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,095,446
- HEDI TLILI (Segment President) sold 3,614 shares for an estimated $563,642
- GAEL TOUYA (Segment President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,300 shares for an estimated $503,653.
- KIMBERLY CHAINEY (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,671 shares for an estimated $255,317
- SHIELA VINCZELLER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 995 shares for an estimated $151,657
$ATR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $ATR stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVULET CAPITAL, LLC removed 620,903 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,129,587
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 344,978 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,187,835
- BANQUE TRANSATLANTIQUE SA added 304,316 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,154,408
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 261,521 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,804,485
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 247,519 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,726,869
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ added 222,577 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,025,975
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 202,926 shares (+469.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,110,159
$ATR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
