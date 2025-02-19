Insider Sale: See Remarks of $UBER Sells 31,000 Shares

Jill Hazelbaker, the See Remarks of $UBER, sold 31,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $2,511,496. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 86,973 shares of this class of $UBER stock.

$UBER Insider Trading Activity

$UBER insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 98,780 shares for an estimated $7,416,704.

$UBER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,027 institutional investors add shares of $UBER stock to their portfolio, and 892 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UBER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/23, 12/18, 12/09.

on 01/29, 01/23, 12/18, 12/09. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

on 01/02. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 08/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/04.

