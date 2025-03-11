Insider Sale: See Remarks of $TVGN Sells 71,273 Shares

Neal Flomenberg, the See Remarks of $TVGN, sold 71,273 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $81,251. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,969,212 shares of this class of $TVGN stock.

$TVGN Insider Trading Activity

$TVGN insiders have traded $TVGN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL FLOMENBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,504,326 shares for an estimated $2,229,072.

$TVGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $TVGN stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

