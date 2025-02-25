Insider Sale: See Remarks of $TNL Sells 26,442 Shares

James J Savina, the See Remarks of $TNL, sold 26,442 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $1,478,292. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $TNL stock.
$TNL Insider Trading Activity
$TNL insiders have traded $TNL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN P HOLMES sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,804,000
- JAMES J SAVINA (See Remarks) sold 26,442 shares for an estimated $1,478,292
- GEOFFREY RICHARDS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,016 shares for an estimated $1,042,863.
- JEFFREY MYERS (See Remarks) sold 13,569 shares for an estimated $731,911
- AMANDINE ROBIN-CAPLAN (See remarks) sold 3,246 shares for an estimated $135,799
- GEORGE HERRERA sold 2,193 shares for an estimated $93,158
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TNL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $TNL stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MINOT CAPITAL, LP removed 1,681,129 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,466,424
- GMT CAPITAL CORP removed 808,500 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,788,825
- PATIENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 767,534 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,722,090
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 519,010 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,184,054
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 368,439 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,587,747
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 341,336 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,220,401
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 247,251 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,473,812
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.