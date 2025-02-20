Insider Sale: See Remarks of $SW Sells 24,225 Shares

Ken Bowles, the See Remarks of $SW, sold 24,225 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $1,333,828. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 111,458 shares of this class of $SW stock.

$SW Insider Trading Activity

$SW insiders have traded $SW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY P J SMURFIT (See Remarks) sold 78,000 shares for an estimated $4,293,120

SAVERIO MAYER (See Remarks) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,000

KEN BOWLES (See Remarks) sold 24,225 shares for an estimated $1,333,828

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.