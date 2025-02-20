Insider Sale: See Remarks of $SW Sells 24,225 Shares

News & Insights

Ken Bowles, the See Remarks of $SW, sold 24,225 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $1,333,828. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 111,458 shares of this class of $SW stock.

$SW Insider Trading Activity

$SW insiders have traded $SW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANTHONY P J SMURFIT (See Remarks) sold 78,000 shares for an estimated $4,293,120
  • SAVERIO MAYER (See Remarks) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,000
  • KEN BOWLES (See Remarks) sold 24,225 shares for an estimated $1,333,828

