Insider Sale: See Remarks of $SSTI Sells 1,477 Shares

Nasim Golzadeh, the See Remarks of $SSTI, sold 1,477 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $23,779. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 101,415 shares of this class of $SSTI stock.

$SSTI Insider Trading Activity

$SSTI insiders have traded $SSTI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RALPH A. CLARK (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,290 shares for an estimated $592,263 .

. ALAN R. STEWART (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,750 shares for an estimated $366,927 .

. NASIM GOLZADEH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,144 shares for an estimated $44,521.

$SSTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $SSTI stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.