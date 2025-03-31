Insider Sale: SEE REMARKS of $SLNO Sells 73 Shares

Patricia C Hirano, the SEE REMARKS of $SLNO, sold 73 shares of the company on 03-27-2025 for an estimated $5,302. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 94,773 shares of this class of $SLNO stock.

$SLNO Insider Trading Activity

$SLNO insiders have traded $SLNO stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OPPORTUNITY, LLC VIVO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,833,557 shares for an estimated $124,449,124 .

. BHATNAGAR ANISH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 741,819 shares for an estimated $49,306,781 .

. PATRICIA C HIRANO (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 162,453 shares for an estimated $11,001,689 .

. JAMES H MACKANESS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,951 shares for an estimated $759,701 .

. KRISTEN YEN (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,968 shares for an estimated $376,110.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $SLNO stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SLNO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLNO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

Laidlaw issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLNO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLNO forecast page.

$SLNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLNO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SLNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $81.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $70.0 on 12/02/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.