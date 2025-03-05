Insider Sale: See Remarks of $SITM Sells 1,038 Shares

Piyush B Sevalia, the See Remarks of $SITM, sold 1,038 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $163,630. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 92,847 shares of this class of $SITM stock.

$SITM Insider Trading Activity

$SITM insiders have traded $SITM stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SITM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJESH VASHIST (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,000 shares for an estimated $6,512,400 .

. LIONEL BONNOT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,486 shares for an estimated $2,308,472 .

. PIYUSH B SEVALIA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,612 shares for an estimated $2,166,684 .

. FARIBORZ ASSADERAGHI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 9,017 shares for an estimated $1,799,140 .

. KATHERINE SCHUELKE sold 6,933 shares for an estimated $1,579,684

VINCENT P PANGRAZIO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,974 shares for an estimated $1,424,430 .

. TORSTEN KREINDL sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,325,160

ELIZABETH A. HOWE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $878,120 .

. SAMSHEER AHAMAD (See Remarks) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $690,920

RAMAN CHITKARA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $637,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SITM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $SITM stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.